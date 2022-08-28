Speak out against terror, hardship – New NBA President charges Lawyers

Newly inaugurated President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) has said Nigerians have been terrorized, traumatized and their psyche pauperized.

Speaking during his inaugural address as President of the NBA, Maikyau said legal professionals must speak against terror and hardship in the land.

“Let me emphasise this point in this way; Nigeria and Nigerians have been so terrorised, traumatised and their psyche pauperised by our present-day realities,” Maikyau said. “The dignity of the lives of Nigerians have come under severe attack by these and many factors.

“What is left of this country, which cannot be emasculated in my humble view, is the voice of the legal profession; a voice that derives its life and strength from the person of justice and which cannot be caged or killed.

“This voice must speak against the terror in the land and the hardship that has taken over the lives of our people. This is the charge that my administration undertakes to spearhead.”

