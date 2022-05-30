Spartak Moscow hail ‘exemplary’ Victor Moses after Russian Cup triumph

Spartak Moscow have lauded former Nigeria international Victor Moses after helping them win a first Russian Cup title since 2003.

The Russian giant edged city rivals Dinamo Moscow 2-1 in Sunday’s dramatic final to land a 14th Cup title.

Moses was in action for 90 minutes as he secured his first ever trophy with Spartak Moscow.

And commenting on Moses’ performance, the club wrote on Twitter: “Another trophy for Victor Moses, what an exemplary footballer

“My hero.“

Moses, who quit the Super Eagles after the 2018 World Cup, has now won his first trophy since joining the Russian topflight club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...