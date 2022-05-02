Soyinka visits Igboho in Benin

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, on Sunday paid a visit to Yoruba Nation campaigner, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic.

Soyinka’s media office in a statement confirmed the visit, with a picture showing Igboho with the Nobel laureate and leader of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Banji Akintoye.

Soyinka’s visit is coming weeks after the release of Igboho in Benin Republic.

Igboho was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS), after the agency allegedly found arms at his Ibadan residence.

He was arrested by the Interpol at a Benin airport on July 19, 2021, while boarding a flight to Germany.

But earlier this year, he was released on health grounds after spending about nine months in a detention facility in Benin Republic.

