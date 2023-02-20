Soyinka denies endorsing Tinubu

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has denied endorsing the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Soyinka described a social media remark linking him to Tinubu’s endorsement as false.

A statement by his media office said Nigerians should disregard reports that Soyinka issued a message denigrating political parties and politicians.

“Soyinka did NOT at any time or on any occasion issue such a statement.

“It is simply the work of peddlers of fake news and falsehood, who profit from misinformation to gain political advantages,” the statement reads.

