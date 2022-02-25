Sowore released hours after arrest in Abuja

Police authorities in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday night released activist, Omoyele Sowore, after arresting him at the premises of the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

Sowore was arrested following a petition by former member, House of Representatives, Hon Ned Nwoko.

The activist was allegedly whisked away to the former Special Anti Robbery Squad, infamously called “Abattoir” without any of the officers explaining the reason for his arrest.

However, Sowore confirmed his release in a tweet from his official Twitter handle hours after the arrest.

“Released from Nigeria Police Force idiotic arrest and detention. They claimed I defamed Ned Nwoko! Useless people. RevolutionNow ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis,” he tweeted.

Speaking on his arrest, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, also alleged that the former lawmaker was behind the arrest of Omoyele Sowore.

