Sowore faults Peter Obi’s trip to Egypt

Omoyele Sowore, Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) has faulted the trip of Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) to Egypt.

Obi on Tuesday left Nigeria for a 3-day visit to Egypt to study among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning, and Finance Sectors.

The former governor of Anambra state said he embarked on the journey as part of his detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria.

He wrote on Twitter, “I just departed for Egypt on a 3-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparable countries to Nigeria. In Egypt, I am expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning, and Finance Sectors. -PO”

In reaction to this, Sowore while faulting the trip said, “Heard @PeterObi traveled to Egypt to learn how to fix Education/Power problems, this is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It is 9 months to election & a two-term gov. & former VP candidate want to go learn something from Egypt in 3 days? Wow!”

