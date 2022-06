Omoyele Sowore, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, has been elected the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), for the 2023 general election.

Sowore was unanimously elected as the party’s flagbearer without opposition by members of the party on Thursday.

This was announced at AAC national primary convention that took place at Work and Connect Event Center, in Abuja.

More to follow…

