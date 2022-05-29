‘Southern Kaduna under siege by terrorists’ – Christian Leaders cry out

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association has said the area is under siege by terrorists with no clear-cut leadership direction for the people in the midst of the insecurity which has bedevilled the area in the past two years.

This is contained in a communiqué signed by the Chairman of the Association, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, and Secretary, Reverend Yunana Tanimu, and issued after a one-day strategy meeting of notable priests of the area organised by the association and held at the Throneroom Trust Ministry, Kafanchan, on Thursday.

The Communiqué, which was read during the 20th Southern Kaduna Prayer Summit, had its theme as “A Jerusalem Council,” was to strategise the direction and salvation of the people of Southern Kaduna.

The communiqué condemns, in strong terms, the persecution of Christians in Northern Nigeria in general, and Southern Kaduna in particular, and resolves to investigate and get to the bottom of the conflict and bring forth solutions.

It also describes the balkanisation of chiefdoms by the current administration of Kaduna State as a matter of serious concern.

The communiqué, in addition, notes with dismay that traditional rulers were no longer allowed to meet and discuss issues affecting the welfare of their people and also dialogue on issues effecting them in the zone

While acknowledging that the Church has always been the bedrock of Southern Kaduna people, bringing hope and respite in times of crisis, the communiqué notes that the problems in the land are rooted within the people and advises the people to work hard to eradicate ignorance amongst them.

As part of its recommendations, the communiqué calls on the people of Southern Kaduna to rise and protect their God-given land from those who want to take it by force as they have no new land to go to.

It urges the Fulanis who have been living in peace in their previous settlements in Southern Kaduna to return and work with the locals to keep the peace in the land.

The communiqué maintains that, henceforth, Ardos have no business in the composition of the Traditional Councils in Southern Kaduna as it is the case with other tribes in other parts of the North.

It, however, calls on the Federal and State governments to come up with a national policy as to representations in local governments and traditional institutions that will be acceptable by all as an alternative.

The association also appeals to the federal and state governments to find enduring solutions to the Fulani youth restiveness.

