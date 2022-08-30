Southampton fightback stuns Chelsea

Southampton came from behind to claim a 2-1 win of the Premier League season and move above Chelsea at St Mary’s Tuesday night.

Thomas Tuchel’s side got off to a promising start with Raheem Sterling’s third goal in two games thanks to a calm swivel and finish in the 23rd minute after good work from Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

But another former Manchester City player levelled moments later, with Romeo Lavia firing a superb effort beyond Edouard Mendy after Chelsea failed to properly clear a corner.

From then on Southampton were the better side and scored what proved to be the winner before the break, when Romain Perraud picked out Adam Armstrong and his effort deflected off Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s outfit climb to seventh as a result of the deserved victory, level on seven points with Chelsea but above them on goals scored.

