Saturday, February 26, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina

South Sudanese Model, Anyang Deng Checks Herself into Psychiatric Hospital

Anyang Deng has checked herself into a psychiatric hospital.

The South-Sudanese model revealed that she was at an unprecedented level of low this week and was scared of what she might do to herself.

Deng who stated that her mother died when she was only 6 months old disclosed that she has suffered physical, sexual and emotional abuse in the last twenty years.

She noted that she wanted to end it all and had contemplated what her funeral would like because she has come to realise people don’t love you until you’re dead.

She went on to reach out to anyone struggling with their mental health, adding that she is available for such people.

Tofunmi Oluwashina

