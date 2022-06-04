South African Club banned for life after beating opponents 59-1

A South African lower division club, Matiyasi FC, has been banned for life after scoring fifty-nine goals in one match.

Matiyasi FC, who were vying for promotion to the Provincial ABC Motsepe League, beat Nsami Mighty Birds 59-1, with forty-one of the goals scored as own-goals.

A player who was recorded to have been given a red card in the first half was also recorded to have scored a goal in the second half.

The incident occurred last week and the South African Football Association (SAFA) has swiftly reacted.

According to FarPost.co.za, SAFA’s regional office in Limpopo summoned both Matiyasi FC and Nsami Mighty Birds to a Disciplinary Committee hearing on 25 May 2022 in Giyani.

Both teams were charged and found guilty of corruption and contravening the association’s statutes.

In the verdict, the clubs have been permanently banned from all football activities while the officials implicated from both teams have also been given a five-year suspension within the region.

Also, in another match from the same league, Shivulani Dangerous Tigers beat Kototo Happy Boys 33-1 on the same date. Seven own goals were recorded.

The teams were also found guilty of contravening the SAFA rules and were handed a life-ban from all football activities.

