Banyana Banyana of South Africa have been crowned the new Women’s Africa Cup of Nations champions after beating hosts of this year’s edition Morocco 2-1 in the final on Saturday.

After a quiet first-half, Hildah Magaia bagged a quick-fire second half brace to send the South Africans on their way to a maiden continental title.

Rosella Ayane pulled a goal back to set up a nervy finale, but Banyana Banyana were able to hold on for the title despite nine minutes of stoppage time.

