Sources Shut Down Claims that Drake and Taylor Swift are making Music Together

Sources close to Drake and Taylor Swift have shut down claims that the stars are collaborating on any project together.

The rumours started after Drizzy took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos, including a picture of him wrapping his arm around Taylor Swift.

“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned the five-photo post, which immediately stirred speculations that they are working on a project.

remember there were rumors about drake x taylor swift collab during 1989 era? what if that song is in the vault tracks?? pic.twitter.com/ot02Y7YeG2 — kadriye (@tayspetsch) April 19, 2022

But sources have since told TMZ that there was no “hidden meaning” behind the Swift photo, and that the two have no plans to release a joint record.

“Our sources say there’s nothing behind the pic other than memories …” the outlet reported, “and the photo with T-Swift is from a few years ago, sometime in 2017 or 2018.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...