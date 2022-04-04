Sound Sultan’s First Posthumous Album Set for Release

Fans of Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan are in for a surprise as the singer’s first posthumous album is in the works.

‘Reality Cheque’ which was near completion before the demise of the legendary singer, is set for release.

According to reports by Now Muzik, the album is a collaborative project between Sound Sultan veteran music producer ID Cabasa.

‘Reality Cheque’ will serve as the musician’s ninth studio album.

The album ‘Reality Cheque’ will house six tracks, with its premiere date scheduled for July under Naija Ninja record label.

The unveiling of other details like track listing and featured artistes for the body of work in May 2022.

Dare Fasasi, aka Baba Dee, the elder brother of Sound Sultan, said, “Sultan’s legacy continues and we appreciate the opportunity to further the work he did while he was here with us.”

Sound Sultan’s official Instagram page also shared the news.

Now Muzik announced that the Fasasi family had granted it the ‘Right of Attorney’ to manage the assets and legacy of the late singer fondly referred to as the ‘8th Wonda’.

Similarly, a Sound Sultan Prize for Social Impact is being instituted.

Efe Omorogbe, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Now Muzik said,

“The confidence reposed on us to handle the business and legacy of this exceptional entertainer and Nigerian is a compliment of the highest order and we are determined to deliver on their expectations.”

