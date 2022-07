The estate of late singer, Lanre Fasasi aka Sound Sultan is set to host the one year remembrance of his passing.

The event which will include a listening party for his first posthumous album, ‘Reality Cha’ will hold on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 1515, Atlantic Avenue, Acoustick Garden Lounge, Brooklyn, New York.

A poster detailing the sequence of events was put up on Sound Sultan’s Instagram page.

