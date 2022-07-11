Monday, July 11, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Soulja Boy Replies Wizkid’s 12-Year-Old Diss

Soulja Boy is my one to let things slide as he just proved this by reacting to over a decade long diss aimed at him.

The rapper who hails himself as the pioneer of many pop culture trends, finally replied a 12-year-old tweet from Wizkid.

Back in 2010, the ‘Essence’ crooner had called the rapper wack and it seemed like the latter didn’t come across the tweet until recently.

Well, he made sure to respond, telling Wizkid to ‘shut ya bitch ass up.’

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

