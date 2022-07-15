Friday, July 15, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Have Welcomed Their Second Child

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are now proud parents of two as the couple have welcomed their second child together.

Reps for the couple confirmed the news In a statement to People.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” it read in part.

Turner first confirmed the news of her second pregnancy in an interview with Elle (UK) published May 4, 2022.

The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones actress and her Grammy-nominated husband became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Willa in July 2020.

The pair join Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the second Jonas Brothers couple to announce they’ve welcomed a child this year. In January, Priyanka and Nick confirmed on Instagram that their first child, a daughter, had arrived via surrogate.

