Sophia Momodu Shares Cute Mother-Daughter Moment with Imade

Sophia Momodu and her mini-me, Imade Adeleke share a strong bond and get up to many cute mother-daughter moments.

The designer mum of one shared one of such moments on her social media page where her daughter was very concerned for her health.

Sophia revealed that she had been a little under the weather and Imade made sure to check on her consistently after she got back from school.

She caught the moment where Imade offered prayers to God for her mum’s healing on her Instagram and shared the sweet and thoughtful clip with her fans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...