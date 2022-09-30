Sophia Momodu, Davido Unfollow Each Other After His Alleged Reconciliation with Chioma Rowland

Davido and his first baby mama and mother of his daughter, Imade Adeleke, have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

This comes after the popular Nigerian singer and music executive was spotted out and about with his ex-fiancée, Chioma Rowland, all loved-up at an event.

It was earlier reported that Davido and Chioma fueled speculations that they are back together following their breakup in 2021 after Chioma, who shares a son with the 30BG boss, was spotted at his concert in Lagos over the weekend rocking a 30BG customized pendant worth millions with the inscription “Chioma 002.”

A recent exchange between the pair on Chioma’s Instagram page also fanned rumours that they had reconciled and had their followers raving over the chemistry between them.

Amid these speculations that Davido and Chioma are back together, a check on Sophia’s Instagram account revealed that the mother of one is no longer following her baby daddy on the photo and video sharing platform.

Davido has also followed suit, as Sophia is no longer on the list of those he’s following on the platform.

