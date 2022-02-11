Sophia Momodu Calls Out Colourist Advert by Skincare Brand

Sophia Momodu is an advocate for pure and unadulterated melanin and has taken to Instagram to register her displeasure at the promotion of bleaching.

The fashion designer and mother of one called out a colourist advert by one of the many skincare brands out there.

In her lengthy Instagram post, Sophia Momodu stated how the advert portrayed a light skin woman as beautiful and the standard while everyone who watched in awe as she walked past were all of noticeable darker skin tone, all in a bid to promote as bleaching product.

Momodu went on to preach the message of loving the skin you’re born in, calling people who bleach the most confused bunch in earth.

She pointed out that favourite celebrities like the Kardashians never step out without a tan because they know they are more beautiful with darker skin tones. She advised anyone considering bleaching to research well and maybe even seek therapy.

