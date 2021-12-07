Tuesday, December 7, 2021
Soólè Ranks #1 Nollywood Film in Nigeria for 2 Weeks Running

Soólè is sitting comfortably at the #1 position of Nollywood film in Nigeria for the second week running.

The comedy which is Adunni Ade’s first producer credit earned the top most according to box office records.

Adunni Ade took to her Instagram to thank Nigerians for watching the film and making the feat possible as she encouraged more people to go out and see the movie.

The film which features Sola Sobowale, Femi Jacobs, Shawn Faqua, Adunni Ade herself and a host of others is a fun watch and available in cinemas.

