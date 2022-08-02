Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Songwriter Diane Warren Apologises After Shading Beyoncé for Collaborating With Multiple People on “Renaissance”

Diane Warren is backpedaling after tweeting shade at Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

The songwriter, who has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, asked, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” a tweet she accompanied with eye-roll emoji.

It caught the attention of many people, as her fans screenshotted the credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance standout, “Alien Superstar,” which has that same number of writers credited.

And people dragged Warren for filth, with many people schooling her on Black music history, the art of collaboration, and why the idea that artistic brilliance must strictly be a solo endeavor is a “white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea.”

Seeing the reactions to her post, she decided to apologise.

Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

