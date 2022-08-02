Songwriter Diane Warren Apologises After Shading Beyoncé for Collaborating With Multiple People on “Renaissance”

Diane Warren is backpedaling after tweeting shade at Beyoncé’s Renaissance.

The songwriter, who has worked with the likes of Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, asked, “How can there be 24 writers on a song?” a tweet she accompanied with eye-roll emoji.

How can there be 24 writers on a song?🙄 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

It caught the attention of many people, as her fans screenshotted the credits on Beyoncé’s Renaissance standout, “Alien Superstar,” which has that same number of writers credited.

And people dragged Warren for filth, with many people schooling her on Black music history, the art of collaboration, and why the idea that artistic brilliance must strictly be a solo endeavor is a “white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea.”

Folks say musicians have too many writers on their songs, but samples, quotes, references, and influences are important in all aspects of art. Collaboration is a skill that many can't flex. It's a white, capitalistic, patriarchal idea that brilliance solely happens in isolation. — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) August 1, 2022

Seeing the reactions to her post, she decided to apologise.

“Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I’ve worked with and admire. I’m sorry for the misunderstanding.”

Ok, I meant no disrespect to @Beyonce, who I've worked with and admire. I'm sorry for the misunderstanding — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) August 1, 2022

