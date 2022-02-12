Some of Us Are Becoming the Men We Wanted to Marry, Tacha Akide Says

It looks like not a lot of men can grab Tacha Akide’s attention enough for a romantic relationship to blossom.

The reality TV star and businesswoman who disclosed that she was single because she hadn’t found a man richer than her, has shared more light on her current status.

In a recent Instagram post, a flawless Tacha dressed in an emerald green Tolu Bally creation, noted that she was becoming the man she wanted to marry.

“Some of US are BECOMING the MEN we WANTED to MARRY,” she captioned her loatt.

