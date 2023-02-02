Search
Some APC members may be working for Atiku – Fani-Kayode

News

The spokesperson for the All Progressive Congress, APC, presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has disclosed that some members of the ruling party may be working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

The former minister made this known on Wednesday, during the special election programme, ‘The 2023 Verdict’ on Channels Television.

He stated that “All these distractions are very disturbing because we are working hard, but some people are working day and night to create obstacles and make sure that this transition does not go smoothly.

“My own view is that some may be working for the candidates I consider weak, like Atiku, but I don’t see how that is going to end well, given the fact that the opposition is very weak.”

Also reacting to an earlier claim by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the party’s flagbearer in the February 25th poll, he said no matter what the so called elements do, Bola Tinubu would prevail and would be elected president.

