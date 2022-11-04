Somadina Drops ‘Y I Want U’, the First Single From a Forthcoming Project

Following the release of ‘Rolling Loud’, Somadina sets to announce her debut EP HOTHU, “Heart of the Heavenly Undeniable” tonight, an eleven-track project set to launch 23 November 2022.

To mark the announcement, ‘Y I Want U’, the first single from the forthcoming project and preview of the bold new music to come is now Out Now.

While Somadina’s music varies from track to track, her unmistakable powerhouse of a voice is the ever present connection across HOTHU.

The project has appearances from rising Neo-Soul artist Chi Virgo, Highlife band The Cavemen and rising pop-vocalist l0La.

Backed by a band of Nollywood punk inspired girs, Somadina is uniting women to celebrate their power;

it is this creation of a feeling, a mood – an undeniable energy displayed across “HOTHU” – that makes Somadina such an intoxicating proposition.

Tomorrow, Somadina will be hosting an installations/ series of previews for HOTHU at the annual art exhibition in Lagos – Art X.

