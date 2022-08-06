Soludo’s primary school teacher visits, says ‘he’s almost a genius’

Anambra State Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, on Friday hosted his primary school teacher; Lady Dr. Angela Mebirim, who taught him in Primary Three in Enugu.

Lady Mebirim, an indigene of Mbaise in Imo State, lived in the same vicinity with the Governor’s family during their days in Nigercem Quarters, Enugu. Professor Soludo’s father was a staff of the company in those early days.

Speaking during the visit, Mebirim described Governor Soludo as an “exceptional’ pupil in her class, saying that he never failed anything in class.

She said: “He never failed anything in the class. He was extremely brilliant, almost a genius. I’m happy that I’m here today. It’s an honour. I’m grateful to God for elevating him to this position. Honestly, I didn’t know I would be alive to witness this kind of privilege, not in my wildest imagination.”

She hailed the Governor for the on-going teachers’ recruitment exercise in the state, which was done mostly online, adding: “We saw it in the news, how you are transparently employing teachers in the state. It’s only God that will bless you.”

In his response, Soludo, who was very pleased and proud to receive his primary three teacher, praised her and all teachers for the great jobs they are doing.

To show his deepest respect for the teaching profession and teachers, Governor Soludo did not waste time in admonishing anyone who cared to listen that he was taught very well by his teachers.

He said: “I remember all my teachers. Don’t forget your teachers. I’ve heard many people say that teachers’ reward is in heaven, but that shouldn’t be the case. They should enjoy a bit of incentives here on earth as moulders and shapers of destinies.

“For us, that’s the only joy of being teachers. So, it’s a big welcome for my own teacher.”

