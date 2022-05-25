Soludo warns DailyTrust Newspaper against inciting violence, demands retraction of offensive publication

The Governor of Anambra State, Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has kicked against media reports that are geared towards inciting violence in the country.

He protested, Tuesday, on the heels of a lead story publication by an Abuja-based newspaper, Daily Trust where it reported that religious killings targeted at northerners have been happening silently in the state.

The governor who spoke through his Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, said that though general insecurity thrives across the country, that there is no targeted religious or ethnic killings in Anambra State.

He maintained that his administration has not only demonstrated commitment in tackling insecurity, but has continuously reassured both indigenes and non-indigenes in the State of their protection and safety.

“As a matter of fact, Anambra indigenes have suffered more casualties as a result of the unfortunate killings.

“The insensitive slant of the Daily Trust report have the tendency to stir anger and disaffection in other parts of the country. The report, therefore, is totally unacceptable and inimical to the unity and progress of the nation.

“Government of Anambra State hereby states that the report is not only sensational but misleading and should be immediately retracted to reflect the real situation on ground.”

The release noted that Anambra indigenes and people of the North and other parts of the country live and do business with each other, and have share common values, but have always lived at peace with each other in the state.

