Soludo Tax: Protesting Truck drivers block Onitsha Bridge

Protesting truck drivers on Friday blocked the River Niger Bridgehead in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The drivers said they were protesting against the state government tax imposition on trailers, lorries, trucks and other vehicles bringing goods into Anambra.

The protest which started in the early hours of Friday led to a total lockdown of the bridge as well as the Enugu-Onitsha, Onitsha- Owerri expressway and all the roads that lead into and exit Anambra through Onitsha.

The situation rendered commuters stranded and forced some people to come down from their vehicles and started trekking.

