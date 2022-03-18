Soludo Shares Inaugural Address on Twitter: “My Late Beloved Mother, Mgbafor, is Smiling in Her Grave”

Chukwuma Charles Soludo is grateful.

The new governor of Anambra State has taken to his Twitter to share the transcript of his inaugural speech in Anambra yesterday, in which he thanked everyone who supported him, promised to keep his campaign promise, and promised the people of the state that a new day has truly come.

He also shared that his old father was watching the event live and that his late mother, is surely smiling from her grave.

“My 90-year old father is watching this live, while my late beloved mother, Mgbafor, is smiling in her grave. Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty and will work for at least eight hours,” he said.

He added: “We had more than a month since the election to celebrate our historic victory. Now is the time to work, and there is no minute or kobo to waste in fanfare.”

Follow his speech here:

Inaugural Address as Governor of Anambra State

Anambra State: 17th March, 2022 ************************ Umunne m Ndi Anambra, — Chukwuma Charles SOLUDO (@CCSoludo) March 18, 2022

