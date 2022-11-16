Soludo remains my brother – Peter Obi finally speaks

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Tuesday, said he did his little as governor of Anambra State and urged the incumbent governor, Chukwuma Soludo to do his best in the state as an economics professor.

Obi stated this at the 2022 Lagos Business School (LBS) Alumni Conference in Lagos.

He was reacting to Soludo’s comments that the investment he (Obi) left in government is worth close to nothing.

Also, Soludo on Monday had tackled Obi, saying he can’t win the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting on Tuesday in Lagos, Obi described Soludo as his brother.

“He (Soludo) remains my brother, we are very close. I remain prayerful for him. For other things which I didn’t succeed, God has given him opportunity to do it and succeed.

“So, if there is anything pending, governance doesn’t finish, people are still in government in America, so you stop where you will stop, other people will continue from there,” Obi said.

“He is the governor of the state; he is my senior brother, he is even more intelligent than me because he is a professor, I am a trader, so he knows more and will be able to do things better than I am doing it.

“I have done my little own as a trader, now the professor is there he will do his own as a professor, the schools I didn’t roof he will roof them, that’s how government goes.”

The former governor said he left the office with the savings of 75 Billion Naira, adding that his administration saved 50 million dollars each in Access, Diamond and Fidelity banks with an interest rate of 6.5%.

He further clarifies, “The one they said is worthless, we invested 3.5 billion naira in International Breweries…that facility is there employing directly and indirectly over 10,000 Anambarians. The shares was at a time being sold at N50, today the shares is about N5 or so.

“When you spread your investment some will go up some will come down but overall the company is still there, the company is still doing well, it is still part of the global chain and everything. I needed to explain it not because I am defending comments by my brother,” the LP candidate said.

He said he left the office without owing any contractor, supplier who had executed their job, citing the examples of Innoson Motors and Zinox Computers.

