Sunday, May 15, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Soludo meets Nnamdi Kanu in DSS Custody

Prof Charles Soludo, Governor of Anambra State, on Saturday, paid a visit to the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Soludo made this known in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, saying he visited the IPOB leader to find a lasting solution to the issue of insecurity in the South-East.

During the visit, he said Nnamdi Kanu decried the killing of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities.

He also lamented the brutal enforcement of the senseless ‘sit-at-home’ perpetuated by groups claiming to be acting behalf of IPOB.

Soludo added that the IPOB leader promised to ‘personally’ prevail on his followers, through a broadcast, to maintain peace whenever he gets the opportunity to interact with them.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra State and the South-East,” the Governor said.

