Soludo denies plot to assassinate Peter Obi

News

Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has countered the allegation linking him to a plot on the life of Peter Obi.

The businessman and former Anambra governor is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.

A viral message on social media alleged the one time Central Bank of Nigeria Governor had been contracted to eliminate Obi.

The information said a helicopter entered Awka by 1:30am and took Soludo to a secret meeting at the Imo Government House in Owerri.

“The agenda is Obi and how to stop him physically, politically and otherwise. Soludo was given $5million and Soludo promised to eliminate Peter Obi.” it claimed.

On Monday in Awka, Soludo’s Press Secretary, Chris Aburime stated that the governor would never collude to harm any lawful citizen.

The spokesperson said despite political differences, Soludo was a brother and friend of Obi as well as “the father of all”.

“He has a good heart towards everybody. I am surprised that people can concoct this type of blackmail against him,” NAN quoted him.

“There is no iota of truth…he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered money to harm anyone, not even his brother, an illustrious son of Anambra.”

Aburime said the governor wishes the LP flagbearer well and appreciates Anambra voters “for supporting him massively”.

The aide recalled Soludo predicted Obi’s victory in the state, adding that the calm atmosphere during the election “speaks a lot” about his peaceful nature.

