Soludo calls for excellence after swearing-in 20 commissioners in Anambra

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has inaugurated 20 commissioners into the State Executive Council.

Governor Soludo swore in the new appointees at the Executive Chamber of the Government House in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

“This is the third week since I was sworn in as the Governor of Anambra State,” he said in a Facebook post. “In line with my promise to the people and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 20 commissioners have been sworn in today after going through the statutory screening at the State Assembly.

“The 21st commissioner will also be sworn in next week after being cleared by the House of Assembly. This is happening on a Saturday, unusually so because the business of Anambra under my watch can be carried out 24/7.”

The governor disclosed that many people indicated interest to work in his administration and out of the lot, over 1,000 indicated interest to serve as commissioners.

He, therefore, congratulated the new commissioners and charged them to be passionate in the course of their duties.

Governor Soludo asked them to remain dedicated and committed to the effort of his administration to make Anambra a prosperous and liveable homeland for the people.

He called on the new appointees to keep an eye on the public office and work as a solution team, as well as used the occasion to warn criminals that they have no place in Anambra as the government remained more determined to make the state peaceful and stable again.

“To all my newly inaugurated commissioners, I congratulate them all as well as commiserate with them. This is a call to action,” the governor stated. “The challenges are humongous! They all offered to serve and were selected from a very competitive pool of over 1000 applicants.

“As they all came knowing the ministry they have been assigned to, this means they were selected and are fit-for-purpose for the huge task ahead. I’m not a fan of the ‘100 days in office’ frenzy, as I recognise that it is a four-year bout that must be benchmarked to appraise performance.

“I, therefore, have charged them all with ‘50 days in office’ delivery plan. We will be exerting because the Anambra people cannot wait. What this means is that we expect nothing but excellence – that is the Anambra spirit. I once again extend my congratulations and commiserations to them all.”

