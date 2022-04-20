Soludo appoints ChannelTV’s Agbata, Bob-Manuel others as aides

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has appointed Channels Television anchor of the programme Tech Trends Chukwuemeka Agbata, as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of the ICT agency in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Paul Nwosu, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Agbata is on the fresh list of appointees by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Also on the list is popular actor, Director and Producer Bob-Manuel Udokwu who has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.

