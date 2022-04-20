Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Soludo appoints ChannelTV’s Agbata, Bob-Manuel others as aides

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has appointed Channels Television anchor of the programme Tech Trends Chukwuemeka Agbata, as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer of the ICT agency in the State.

The Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Paul Nwosu, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Agbata is on the fresh list of appointees by Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

Also on the list is popular actor, Director and Producer Bob-Manuel Udokwu who has been appointed as Special Adviser to the Governor on Entertainment, Leisure and Tourism.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: