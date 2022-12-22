Search
Emmanuel Offor
Soludo announces 10% salary increase for Anambra workers

News

The Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo has announced the increment in the remunerations of the state public work force by 10%, effective January 2023.

The governor made the declaration during the 2022 Public Service Day at the Jerome Udoji State Secretariat Complex, Awka.

He also announced N15,000 Christmas bonus across board to enable the workers to buy some food stuff for their families.

In the five areas of deliverables of the Soludo administration, he maintained that the state will never be run by criminals as he is flushing them out and dismantling their operations including the sit-at-home that cripples public service and the state economy.

