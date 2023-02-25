Solomon strikes again as Fulham hold Wolves

Substitute Manor Solomon scored for the third consecutive game as European hopefuls Fulham fought back to claim a hard-fought 1-1 Premier League draw at home to struggling Wolves.

Solomon’s superb curling effort into the right corner rescued a point for the hosts, who generally underwhelmed as they missed the opportunity to move level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle.

Until the Israel international’s intervention, Wolves had looked on course to claim a valuable three points courtesy of Pablo Sarabia’s sweeping first-half effort.

The Spain winger, who had earlier seen a weak attempt saved by home goalkeeper Bernd Leno, expertly turned in Raul Jimenez’s knock down after twice linking with the Mexico international in the build up.

Had Jimenez been able to turn home a second-half header he narrowly glanced wide the game might have proved beyond Marco Silva’s side, who barely threatened until the closing stages.

The result leaves the Cottagers sixth in the table on 39 points, while Wolves remain 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

