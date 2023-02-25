Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Solomon strikes again as Fulham hold Wolves

Sports

Substitute Manor Solomon scored for the third consecutive game as European hopefuls Fulham fought back to claim a hard-fought 1-1 Premier League draw at home to struggling Wolves.

Solomon’s superb curling effort into the right corner rescued a point for the hosts, who generally underwhelmed as they missed the opportunity to move level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle.

Until the Israel international’s intervention, Wolves had looked on course to claim a valuable three points courtesy of Pablo Sarabia’s sweeping first-half effort.

The Spain winger, who had earlier seen a weak attempt saved by home goalkeeper Bernd Leno, expertly turned in Raul Jimenez’s knock down after twice linking with the Mexico international in the build up.

Had Jimenez been able to turn home a second-half header he narrowly glanced wide the game might have proved beyond Marco Silva’s side, who barely threatened until the closing stages.

The result leaves the Cottagers sixth in the table on 39 points, while Wolves remain 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

Latest

Politics

Chaos as MC Oluomo stops drivers from moving election materials

0
There was commotion yesterday at three Local Government Areas...
News

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

0
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what...
Lifestyle

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

0
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria...
Politics

LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

0
With less than 24 hours to the presidential and...

Newsletter

Don't miss

Politics

Chaos as MC Oluomo stops drivers from moving election materials

0
There was commotion yesterday at three Local Government Areas...
News

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

0
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what...
Lifestyle

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

0
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria...
Politics

LP raises alarm, says Logo missing on ballot papers

0
With less than 24 hours to the presidential and...
News

Nigerian Rep member arrested with $500,000 cash on election eve

0
A Nigerian politician has been arrested for alleged money...
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Chaos as MC Oluomo stops drivers from moving election materials

Emmanuel Offor -
There was commotion yesterday at three Local Government Areas namely Ojo, Apapa and Mushin as Mr. Musiliu Akinsanya (aka M.C. Oluomo) led Lagos State...
Read more

Elections: Shehu Sani reveals what happened in Mosque Friday

Emmanuel Offor -
A former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani has revealed what happened during worship at a mosque on Friday. It is a general belief in Nigeria that...
Read more

2023 Election: Google celebrates Nigeria

Emmanuel Offor -
Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria on its website with a special doodle as the country conducts its general election on...
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: