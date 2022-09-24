Soldiers go door-to-door as Russia holds ‘sham’ referendums in Ukraine

Ukrainians have reported armed soldiers going door-to-door in occupied parts of the country to collect votes for the widely criticized “referendums” on joining Russia.

“You have to answer verbally and the soldier marks the answer on the sheet and keeps it,” one woman in Enerhodar told the TheBBC.

In southern Kherson, Russian guardsmen stood with a ballot box in the middle of the city to collect people’s votes.

The door-to-door voting is for “security”, Russian state media says.

“In-person voting will take place exclusively on 27 September,” Tass reported. “On the other days, voting will be organised in communities and in a door-to-door manner.”

One woman in Melitopol told the BBC that two local “collaborators” arrived with two Russian soldiers at her parents’ flat, to give them a ballot to sign.

“My dad put ‘no’ [to joining Russia],” the woman said. “My mum stood nearby, and asked what would happen for putting ‘no’. They said, ‘Nothing’.

“Mum is now worried that the Russians will persecute them.”

The woman also said there was one ballot for the entire household, rather than per person.

While the planned annexation of these regions would not be recognised internationally, it could lead to Russia claiming that its territory is under attack from Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, which could escalate the war further.

US President Joe Biden described the referendums as “a sham”, saying they were a “false pretext” to try to annex parts of Ukraine by force in violation of international law.

“The United States will never recognise Ukrainian territory as anything other than part of Ukraine,” he said.

