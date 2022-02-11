Soldier killed as NAF jets eliminate scores of bandits migrating to Kaduna

Fighters jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in Kaduna State have killed scores of fleeing armed bandits.

However, PRNigeria gathered that a ground soldier lost his life after sustaining ‘terrible’ injuries from the military bombardments, he was caught in.

The terrorists, who were fleeing onslaughts of troops in Niger, were intercepted at Labi, along Kaduna – Birnin Gwari road, a security intelligence officer, disclosed to PRNigeria.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said the bandits were reported to be in contact with ground troops around the LABI general area.

“Subsequently, the contact with the troops led to the bandits taking the option of following another route to continue their movement.

“Effective intelligence efforts necessitated the blocking of their alternative route by the reinforcing ground forces and the dispatch of attack platforms bearing heavy armament for effective annihilation of the armed bandits.

“On arrival, visual and radio contact were established with the ground forces who described the direction of the bandits to the Crew.

“The armed bandits and herds of cattle were brought to instant doom as airstrikes were conducted in close succession over the general area. Fleeing bandits were followed up and engaged decisively and with sincerity of purpose,” he said.

