Soldier flogs student to death for bad haircut

A Senior Secondary (SS1) student of Command Secondary School, Enugu, has been flogged to death by a soldier whose identity is yet to be revealed.

The story which was reported on Facebook by a relation showed pictures of the deceased whose head was swollen.

The student, identified as Paschal Chibuzo, was said to have been flogged severely on his head by the soldier for not barbing his hair.

Reports said the boy’s head started swelling causing the parents to move him from one hospital to the other until his untimely death.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Army failed as the Public relations Department in Enugu refused to take calls or reply to messages sent to them.

The mother of the child, Adaeze Chibuzo, in her Facebook page wrote;

“It is still very hard to believe that you are gone my son but one thing I know is that God will surely fight for us, rest in peace my son.”

Another Facebook user Nnaji Miriam Izuogu, “This is exactly what happened to my kid brother last year November 2021, in the same school and now this story, today, Paschal my brother is no more Rip to this soul, it’s so painful, Paschal is supposed to be writing his waec exams by now, let the anger of God descend on the army killer of Paschal and this son of Ndidiamaka.”

Another user, Oge Ezeji, “Madam, is very painful you have to loose your son.yesterday I was very bitter when my son came back and was narrating the story to me.A boy who is suppose to start his inter command exam today.

“Soldier it will not be well with you.”

