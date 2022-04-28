Soldier fighting Boko Haram shoots self dead with AK-47 rifle

A front-line soldier fighting the Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists at Geidam community in Yobe State has committed suicide.

The personnel named Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin was allegedly fingered during the attacks in Geidam and was later arrested around the Gashua axis.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai in Damaturu, Lieutenant Anyawu Kennedy, confirmed the incident Friday.

He said “Lance Corporal Abdullahi Jibrin was allegedly fingered during the last attack in Geidam and was later arrested by his commanding officer for failing out of duty. He later struggled and forcefully used an AK-47 rifle to kill himself”.

“A committee has been set up by the army to investigate the root cause of his death before making it public.”

Geidam a distance of 177 kilometre away from Damaturu, the state capital, was attacked last week which resulted in the death of nine persons.

