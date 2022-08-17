Solange Knowles Makes History as Composer for New York City Ballet

Solange Knowles has recorded yet another career first as she has added composer to her ever expanding curriculum vitae.

The multi-talented singer has made history as the third woman and first black woman to score an original composition for the New York City Ballet.

Solange shared her news via her instagram, revealing she composed an original score for the prestigious company which will be performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from her ensemble, at the Fall Fashion Gala in October.

The shows which will be held at the Lincoln Center, have four dates for October; 1, 8,11 and 16 and will also have a repeat come May 2023.

