Sola Sobowale Reveals Struggle on the Set of “King of Boys”: “I Opened My Mouth and Nothing Came Out”

Sola Sobowale will forever remain the King.

The “King of Boys” actor sat down with the folks at Netflix to discuss her struggle on the first day of the shooting of the movie with Kemi Adetiba. According to her, when Adetiba signaled for the action to begin, nothing came out of her mouth.

She took a moment to calm herself and start over. Still, nothing.

Then she went into the toilet, knelt before the bowl, and yelled into it: “Come out!” and the lines finally came.

Watch her:

Aunty Sola Sobowale is a gift that keeps giving🙌🏾👑 pic.twitter.com/v5jWBzYSJK — Netflix Nigeria (@NetflixNaija) January 20, 2022

