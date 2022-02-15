Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Sola Sobowale and Bimbo Ademoye Gets into Heated Discussion Over Food

Sola Sobowale and Bimbo Ademoye got into a good natured heated discussion over food.

The stars who are currently on the set of Kunle Afolayan’s latest film for Netflix were on opposing sides of an argument regarding mothers, children and food.

Bimbo Ademoye opined that mothers do not eat because they would rather have their children satisfied as she insisted on eating her senior colleague’s food.

Sola Sobowale argued that even though she’s a mother, she will eat first before she gives the child out of hers especially if the child has eaten her own food.

Watch the good natured exchange below.

