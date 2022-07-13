Sola Shobowale Lands Major Role in Bollywood Movie

Sola Shobowale is headed to India for her first ever Bollywood film feature.

The highly sought after Nollywood actress is headed for the international scene.

The “King of Boys” star made a special announcement on her Instagram page a few minutes ago, revealing that she would be going to India to join record-breaking Director, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja for her latest project.

Sola Sobowale revealed that she would be playing a very dynamic role in the upcoming project.

“I am so excited to announce that I will be working with record breaking Director/Exec Producer @HamishaDaryaniAhujaon her upcoming project! And….get this…we will be going to India to film! I will be playing a very dynamic role in this project and cannot wait for you to watch it. Are you as excited as I am???” She captioned her post.

