Sola Shobowale Hails Kemi Adetiba, Talks Motherhood and Career on New Episode of With Chude

Sola Shobowale is the guest on the newest episode of “With Chude” and she shared intimate details about her life and journey.

The actress who returned to the Nollywood scene with a bang, first in the Kemi Adetiba directed “The Wedding Party 1” and then as Eniola Salami in “King of Boys,” could not help singing the high praises of the Nollywood director.

Shobowale disclosed that she will continue to say it everywhere, that Kemi Adetiba brought her out, not caring whether she sounds like a broken record as she added that the younger woman knows her more than she knows herself.

Sola Shobowale also delved into the reason she quit the acting scene in the early 2000s, stating it was a sacrifice in order to raise her children properly.

She noted that after she relocated her children to London, she intially came back to Nigeria but on visiting them a month after, she realised they had changed and were lacking the motherly touch, hence her decision to stay back to train them herself.

She added that after they were done with school, her kids thanked her for her sacrifice and urged her to return to Nigeria to continue with her career. Watch snippets of the interview below.

