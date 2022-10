You may now address Sola Shobowale as Dr. Sola Shobowale as she has been conferred with a honourary doctorate degree by Estam University, Cotonou, Benin Republic.

The veteran Nollywood actress shared photos from the ceremony where she was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy via her Instagram page on Saturday, October 29.

“Welcome to a new dispensation – Sola Shobowale is now a Doctor. Big thank you to Estam University for the honour. #DoctorOfPhilosophy,” she captioned the post.

