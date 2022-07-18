Sola onayiga of Fuji House of Commotion is Dead

It’s double tragedy in Nollywood this Monday, July 18 as Sola Onayiga has also died.

The news of the death of the actress who played Ireti aka Kitchen Practical on the now rested comic series, Fuji House of Commotion, was made public by Seun Oloketuyi, Founder of Best of Nollywood awards.

“I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga has passed on,” he announced on his WhatsApp group Platform.

“Auntie Sola who is best known for living delightfully the role of Ireti aka Cooking practicals in the defunct television sitcom, Checkmate and Fuji House of Commotion, reportedly passed on this morning,” he added.

