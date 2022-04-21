Sofia Richie Engaged to Boyfriend Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Elliot Grainge are engaged!

The model and her music executive boyfriend updated their relationship status earlier in the week.

Sofia shared the sweet announcement on Wednesday, April 20, along with a gorgeous shot of her diamond ring.

“Forever isn’t long enough @elliot,” the 23-ywar-old captioned her Instagram post which gave a look into the proposal and her diamond engagement ring.

Sofia Richie who is the daughter of music legend, Lionel Richie previously dated Scott Disick. She however loves the change of pace her new relationship with Elliot Grainge brings, according to insiders.

“They have truly formed a solid bond recently and Sofia loves that they don’t have any drama,” the source told E! News. “She loves how chill and calm Elliot is and they have a lot of fun together, even when they’re just being low-key at home.”

Sofia and Elliot, whose father is Lucian Grainge, the CEO of Universal Music Group, first sparked romance rumors in April 2021 after stepping out for takeout at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills. Days later, the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

And from the very beginning, Sofia’s father appeared to approve of this relationship.

“He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he’s hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy,” a source said.

Although Sofia and Elliot weren’t close growing up, Lionel has been friends with Elliot’s father and has worked with him for years. According to the insider, Lionel “completely adores” his daughter’s partner.

