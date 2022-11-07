Social Network Mastodon grows in popularity as users dump Twitter

After Elon Musk’s controversial takeover of Twitter, some users have been seeking alternative platforms, with one of the biggest beneficiaries being Mastodon.

The social network says it now has over 655,000 users – with over 230,000 having joined in the last week.

On the surface Mastodon looks like Twitter – account users write posts (called “toots”), which can be replied to, liked and re-posted, and they can follow each other.

Under the bonnet, though, it works in a different way.

That’s one of the reasons it is attracting fresh users, but it has caused some confusion to new people signing up.

The first thing you have to do when you sign up is choose a server. There are loads of them, They are themed – many by country, city or interest – like UK, social, technology, gaming and so on.

It doesn’t hugely matter which one you are on because you will be able to follow users on all the others anyway, but it does give you a starting community who are more likely to post things you are interested in as well.

Some of the popular ones – such as social and UK – are currently running very slowly because of demand.

The server you choose becomes part of your user name – so for example, I used my current Twitter handle, zsk, and chose the UK server, making my user name @[email protected] And that’s my address there – what you would look up to find me.

If you are on the same server, you can search just using the person’s name, but if they are on a different server you will need their full address.

Unlike Twitter, Mastodon won’t suggest followers you may be interested in.

You can also search hashtags.

BBCTech

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...