Social Media will vote in 2023 – Baba-Ahmed

Vice presidential candidate of the Labour party in the 2023 elections, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, believes social media support will translate into actual votes in the 2023 elections.

He expressed this belief while responding to questions on a ChannelsTV programme Friday.

“Go and start looking at the bookings of major European airlines into Nigeria,” Baba-Ahmed said. “Not during Christmas time. After Christmas time. Late January to third week of February. You will see that they are getting full. Unusually. I’m into the business of data and statistics. And I decided to particularly look at that. This tells you that social media is going to vote. Even if they are in Antarctica, one person is there and he mobilises 100,000 people here to go out and vote. It has succeeded.

“We are not scared. The bank balance of any big politician is starting to be irrelevant. Those of us who sweated for the little that we have, we are spending it very wisely and carefully. Those of them who made it from government, who will just open the coffers and bring it out; they will continue to splash it and it will continue to mean less and less.”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, had announced Baba-Ahmed as his running mate earlier on Friday.

He made the announcement at an event in Abuja, saying the decision followed a series of consultations with stakeholders.

“I thank all those gathered here today,” Obi said in his address. “They will bear witness and lay claim to being present on the day when the journey to Nigeria’s rebirth began. It is my honour to inform you, my fellow Nigerians and especially the OBIdients that finally, after very long and wide consultations, we in the Labour Party have found an eminently qualified Nigerian who will be my partner as we embark on our march to a secure, united and productive Nigeria.

“I have the distinct honour of presenting to you, my friend and running mate, and God willing, the next Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, who has been described as ‘one of Nigeria’s youngest and brightest personalities’ who has distinguished himself in various areas of human endeavours.”

Baba-Ahmed represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, and later Kaduna North senatorial district between 2011 and 2012.

According to Obi, the vice-presidential candidate brings to the mission great personal, academic and entrepreneurial strengths, as well as impeccable credentials with the added value of rich experience as an academician, businessman, public servant, economic and development expert, and politician.

He described Baba-Ahmed as a recognised wealth creator and manager who fits well into the mould of a transformative and adaptive leader.

